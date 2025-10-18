Burqa Ban in Portugal as violators face Fines of up to Rs1.4 Million

LISBON – Another controversy erupted in southern Europe as Portugal took shameful step, approving law banning face-covering like burqas and niqabs, in most public spaces.

Portugal’s parliament approved law banning face-covering garments like burqas and niqabs in nearly all public spaces. The legislation, pushed by far-right Chega party and backed by centre-right allies, is being seen as a direct challenge to Muslim women who wear traditional veils.

The law makes it illegal to wear clothing that hides face in public or to force someone to do so for religious or gender reasons. Critics warn it could fuel discrimination and stoke tensions in the country’s Muslim communities.

Exceptions are limited to health, work, artistic, or security-related reasons, and the law explicitly excludes airplanes, embassies, and places of worship. Violators face hefty fines up to €4,000, which is around Rs1.4million, while anyone coercing another to cover their face could face up to three years in prison.

Some leaders defended bill passionately, calling it that anyone in Portugal “must respect the country’s customs and values” regardless of their religion or background, a statement that has ignited fierce debate over the country’s approach to multiculturalism and religious freedom.

The bill now heads to parliamentary committee for review before returning for final vote. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa still has the power to approve, veto, or send it to the Constitutional Court, leaving the future of this controversial law uncertain.