Pakistan forces strike back as dozens of Khwarij killed in KP operations: ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s security forces eliminated 34 militants from notorious Indian-backed Fitna Al Khwarij, in series of daring operations between October 13 and 15, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Thursday.

The decisive operations, guided by top-tier intelligence, formed part of the ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ anti-terror campaign, aimed at rooting out foreign-supported terrorism from Pakistan’s tribal regions.

According to official sources, three separate, high-intensity clashes rocked North Waziristan, South Waziristan, and Bannu. In Spinwam, North Waziristan, security forces faced heavy resistance but triumphed, neutralizing 18 militants. South Waziristan witnessed the elimination of eight terrorists, while another eight militants were wiped out in Bannu.

The military confirmed that clearance operations are ongoing, vowing to flush out any remaining “Indian-supported Khwarij”. Officials emphasized that the campaign, sanctioned under the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, will continue relentlessly until the threat is fully eradicated.

Pakistan’s top leaders hailed the success of the forces. President Asif Ali Zardari praised the army’s decisive actions, affirming that the nation stands firmly behind its troops until terrorism is obliterated. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the elimination of the 34 militants and vowed the government’s unwavering commitment to a terror-free Pakistan.

This series of operations marks one of the most significant blows against foreign-backed terrorism in recent times, signaling Pakistan’s determination to secure its borders and restore peace in its most volatile regions.