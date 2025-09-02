Pakistan-EU collaboration grows to address Climate Crisis, Disaster Recovery

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held phone conversation today with European Union High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas to discuss recent floods and bilateral cooperation.

During the call, Kallas expressed condolences for the loss of lives caused by the floods and extended solidarity to the victims and their families. She also reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s ongoing relief and recovery efforts.

Dar thanked Kallas for her support and highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability as one of the countries most affected by the climate crisis.

Both officials welcomed the strengthening of Pakistan-EU relations and reiterated their shared commitment to enhancing cooperation in areas such as climate action, resilience-building, and sustainable recovery.

The discussion signals continued momentum in collaborative efforts between Pakistan and the European Union to address climate challenges and humanitarian needs.

Monsoon rains and flooding killed 18 people in Pakistan over past 24 hours, bringing total death toll since August 25 to 87. Punjab, AJK, KP were worst affected, with Punjab facing catastrophic floods from the swollen Ravi River. Authorities are taking emergency measures, including controlled breaches, to protect cities like Multan.

Over 2 million people have been impacted nationwide, with more than 700,000 evacuated in Punjab alone. Rescue teams are helping residents and livestock to higher ground and shelters. Southern Sindh residents have also been advised to evacuate ahead of incoming floods.