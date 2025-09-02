High flood threat persists in Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers until September 5

LAHORE – Punjab continues to face a severe flood situation as authorities have warned of extremely high flood levels in the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers until September 5.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division, high flood levels have been recorded at Trimmu in the Chenab, at Balloki and Sadhnai in the Ravi, and at Head Sulemanki in the Sutlej, where the water flow has surged to 516,000 cusecs and is rising rapidly. Officials cautioned that ongoing rains in upper catchment areas could further intensify water inflows into Punjab’s rivers.

Relief Commissioner Punjab confirmed that the risk of extremely high floods remains in all three rivers until September 5, stressing the need for precautionary measures in vulnerable districts.

Meanwhile, water storage levels in reservoirs are also approaching capacity.

The Flood Forecasting Division reported that Tarbela Dam has reached 100 percent capacity at 1549.78 feet, while Mangla Dam is 83 percent full at 1226.50 feet. In Rawal Dam, water levels touched 1751.70 feet, prompting authorities to open its spillways.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) stated that the Rawal Dam spillways were opened at 7 a.m., and all relevant institutions had been alerted in advance.

NDMA also warned that the release of water would increase flows in Korang Nullah.

The citizens have been strictly advised not to cross the nullah or makeshift bridges due to the risk of fast-flowing water.

The authorities remain on high alert, with rescue and relief operations being closely monitored across flood-hit areas.