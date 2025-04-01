AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Pakistan dispatches first batch of relief aid to quake-hit Myanmar today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is all set to dispatch the first consignment of relief goods for the earthquake-hit Myanmar today.

More than 2,000 people have lost their lives in the 7.7 magnitude earthquake, which hit the country on Friday.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) said Humanitarian response teams are currently facing major challenges, including road damage, debris, and landslides that limit access. Supply chains are disrupted, telecommunications are down, and power systems are severely damaged. Additionally, financial service disruptions, including mobile banking outages, are hindering urgent assistance.

The consignment consisted of a total volume of 35 tonnes loaded with essential supplies such as tents, blankets, quilts, food, medicines and others.

The aid is being dispatched in line with the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A day earlier, the premier directed the National Disaster Management Authority to adopt the most efficient, expeditious, economical option to deliver humanitarian relief to the suffering people in Myanmar at the earliest.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and the prime minister have expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives and other losses in the devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand.

In their statements, they expressed solidarity with the people and affected families and said that our thoughts and prayers are with the people of both countries as they pass through this difficult time.

Our Correspondent

