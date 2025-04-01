AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Deadline for Afghan Citizen Card holders to exit Pakistan expires

Deadline For Afghan Citizen Card Holders To Exit Pakistan Expires
ISLAMABAD – The deadline for illegal foreigners and Afghan Citizen Card holders to leave the Pakistan has expired.

The government had given a deadline to the illegal foreign nationals to leave the country by March 31, 2025.

Since the specified date has passed, strict legal action will now be initiated against the individuals living in the country illegally.

The process of repatriation of illegal Afghans to their homeland is continuing. As of now, the total number of returnees stands at 885,902.

The Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP) has been in effect since November 2023, and in its second phase. Afghan Citizen Card holders were given a deadline of March 31 to voluntarily leave Pakistan.

On March 28, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqv chaired a high-level meeting to review the repatriation process of Afghan Citizen Card holders.

Naqvi stated that continuous coordination was being maintained between the federal and provincial governments regarding the repatriation process, and the federal government will provide full support to the provinces.

During the briefing, it was informed that all arrangements for the repatriation of Afghan Citizen Card holders have been completed. A door-to-door awareness campaign is underway, and the mapping of Afghan Citizen Card holders has been finalized. Furthermore, holding centers, food provisions, and healthcare facilities have also been arranged for those returning.

Our Correspondent

