Pakistan decides to block Israel-linked tech companies citing cyber risks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s National Cyber Emergency Response Team (National Cyber Emergency Response Team) has decided to block the operations of more than 15 technology companies allegedly linked to Israel over security concerns.

The officials said the move was taken after authorities reviewed the use of foreign technology in sensitive installations across the country. According to officials, several critical facilities — including government buildings, diplomatic zones and other strategic locations — rely heavily on imported technological systems, which could potentially expose vital networks to external threats.

Lawmakers and security authorities have raised concerns about the installation of surveillance equipment, software and other digital systems at sensitive sites such as the General Headquarters and the Prime Minister’s House. They warned that the use of foreign-linked technology in these areas could create risks ranging from unauthorised surveillance to the leakage of confidential information.

Following the review, the cyber response authority directed the identified companies to halt their operations in Pakistan. Officials also indicated that additional steps would be introduced to enhance the safety and resilience of the country’s digital infrastructure.

Cybersecurity experts have also cautioned that continued dependence on foreign technology, particularly systems that may have intelligence-related links, could create long-term security challenges. They stressed the need for tighter monitoring of imported digital tools and called for greater investment in locally developed technological solutions to reduce vulnerability.