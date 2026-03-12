Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian sets conditions for war’s end

TEHRAN/ERBIL – Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian has set out key conditions for ending the ongoing conflict, stating that the war can only conclude if Iran’s rights are recognised and concrete guarantees are provided to prevent future aggression.

In a message posted on X, Pezeshkian said a lasting end to the conflict would require international acceptance of Iran’s “undeniable rights,” payment of reparations for damages caused during the war, and firm global commitments to ensure that such aggression does not occur again.

Meanwhile, a missile struck an Italian military installation overnight in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, but no casualties were reported.

According to the Italian Ministry of Defence, the missile hit a base where Italian troops are stationed, though all personnel remained safe. The ministry confirmed that no Italian soldiers were injured in the incident.

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto stayed in contact with senior military commanders after the strike to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of personnel.

In a separate statement, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the troops had taken shelter in a bunker during the attack and confirmed that all were “safe and well.”

Italy currently has about 300 troops deployed in Erbil, where they are involved in training Kurdish security forces as part of international efforts to support regional stability.