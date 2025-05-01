Pak Army flexes Military Muscle as COAS Asim Munir oversees combat drills in Tilla Field Range

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army showcased combat readiness in High-Intensity Field Exercise Hammer Strike, which was witnessed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at Tilla Field Firing Ranges (TFFR) amid tensions with India, ISPR said Thursday.

The military’s media wing said Exercise Hammer Strike—a high-intensity field training exercise conducted by the Pakistan Army’s elite Mangla Strike Corps where forces demonstrated lethal capabilities.

The exercise aimed to validate combat readiness, operational synergy, and the integration of advanced weapon systems under near-battlefield conditions. The large-scale exercise featured a wide array of modern warfare capabilities, including multirole fighter aircraft, combat aviation assets, long-range precision artillery, and next-generation field engineering techniques.

Troops from various arms and services demonstrated exceptional coordination, agility, and lethality in synchronized offensive maneuvers—highlighting the Pakistan Army’s growing adoption of emerging and niche technologies.

General Munir praised the professionalism, high morale, and warfighting spirit of the participating troops, describing them as the embodiment of operational excellence. He reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ unwavering commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty.

“Let there be no ambiguity: any military misadventure by India will be met with a swift, resolute, and notch-up response,” he asserted. “While Pakistan remains committed to regional peace, our preparedness and resolve to protect national interests is absolute.”

Exercise Hammer Strike underscores the Pakistan Army’s dedication to continuous transformation through rigorous training, doctrinal evolution, and technological advancement.

Senior military leaders, formation commanders, and dignitaries from various branches of the armed forces also witnessed the exercise.