PAK v NZ, 2nd T20I: Pakistan set 136-run target for New Zealand

DUNEDIN – Pakistan have set a target of 136 runs for New Zealand in second match of five T20I series at University Oval in Dunedin today.

The match has been reduced to 15 overs after rain delayed the start of the game.

The Team Green suffered early blows when Mohammad Haris and Hasan Nawaz were removed in first four overs.

At this point, Salman Ali Agha played a captain’s innings as he smashed four 4s and three 6s to score 46 off 28 balls before he was dismissed by Ben Sears.

Middle order also failed to performance as Irfan Khan was removed four 11 runs while Khushdil Shah made only two runs.

Shahdab Khan displayed a fiery performance with bat as he scored 26 runs off 14 balls. However, Jacob Duffy got a breakthrough by removing him in 12th over.

From tail order, Shaheen Afridi made 22 runs off 13 balls.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and decided to field first.

In the first match, Kiwis beat visitors by nine wickets at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch to take a 1-0 lead on Sunday.

After being put into bat, Pakistan were bundled out for 91 in 18.4 overs. Khushdil Shah, who came to bat at number six, top-scored with a 30-ball 32, hitting three sixes. Debutants Abdul Samad and Hasan Nawaz failed to impress with the bat.

For the hosts, Jacob Duffy bagged four wickets, while Kyle Jamieson took three wickets. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi took two wickets for 27 runs in his four overs.

In turn, New Zealand achieved the target in the 11th over with Tim Seifert (44, 29b, 7x4s, 1×6) the only batter to return to the hut. Finn Allen (29 not out, 17b, 2×4, 2x6s) and Tim Robinson (18 not out, 15b, 1×6) returned undefeated, with Abrar Ahmed taking Pakistan’s only wicket.