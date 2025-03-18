IT workforce capable of competing in global market: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that Pakistan’s IT workforce had the capability to compete in the global market as information technology companies were being provided with the necessary facilities to achieve their export target of $25 billion.

According to a press release by the PM’s Office, his comments came during a meeting with a four-member delegation led by Jerome Kapelus, CEO of the US multinational IT company Afiniti, who called on him.

PM Shehbaz welcomed Afiniti’s interest in further investment in Pakistan’s IT sector.

He suggested that Afiniti Pakistan establish a world-class call centre for national and international clients in the country.

He informed the meeting that he oversaw programmes to equip the country’s talented youth with IT, AI, and other advanced technical skills.

Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja and senior officials from relevant institutions were present during the meeting.

The US delegation appreciated Pakistani IT professionals’ expertise and dedication to the sector’s development.

Kapelus said Pakistan’s IT sector was highly suitable for investment and business.

He added that more than 1,000 highly skilled Pakistani professionals are currently working at Afiniti Pakistan.

He added that the Pakistani youth possessed immense potential to contribute to the growth of the IT sector, adding that Afiniti’s success in the region was due to the country’s professional and well-trained workforce.