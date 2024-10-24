AGL38.38▲ 0.02 (0.00%)AIRLINK138.25▲ 0.95 (0.01%)BOP5.4▲ 0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY3.85▲ 0.02 (0.01%)DCL8.2▲ 0.15 (0.02%)DFML45.7▲ 0.11 (0.00%)DGKC84.4▲ 1.26 (0.02%)FCCL30.6▲ 0.27 (0.01%)FFBL59.1▲ 1.35 (0.02%)FFL9.25▲ 0.14 (0.02%)HUBC106.67▲ 0 (0.00%)HUMNL14.39▲ 0.08 (0.01%)KEL4.72▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM8.03▲ 0.06 (0.01%)MLCF38.5▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)NBP67.25▼ -0.63 (-0.01%)OGDC172.27▲ 3.13 (0.02%)PAEL25.4▼ -0.01 (0.00%)PIBTL5.92▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)PPL135.15▲ 4.2 (0.03%)PRL23.85▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PTC15.98▲ 0.2 (0.01%)SEARL65.5▲ 0.85 (0.01%)TELE7.63▲ 0.19 (0.03%)TOMCL36.25▲ 0.21 (0.01%)TPLP7.9▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET15.04▲ 0.15 (0.01%)TRG45.7▲ 0.6 (0.01%)UNITY25.72▲ 0.01 (0.00%)WTL1.32▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

PAK v ENG, 3rd Test: England bat first against Pakistan in series decider

England Bat First Against Pakistan In Test Series Decider
RAWALPINDI – England won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in final game of the three-match Test series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Both sides have set eyes on trophy as the series poised 1-1 after England secured victory in first match while Pakistan made comeback in second game to clinch impressive win.

A day earlier, Pakistan announced the playing XI without any change from the second match.

In the Rawalpindi Test, the national team will field three spinners: Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, and Sajid Khan, while Saiem Ayub and Abdullah Shafique will open the batting.

The playing eleven also includes Shan Masood, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha and Aamer Jamal.

The visitors have made two changes from the second Test in Multan. Seamer Gus Atkinson returns and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed is named for the first time since the Test match against India in Rajkot back in February. Durham pair Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts both miss out.

England playing XI includes Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir.

 

Our Correspondent

