Pak rejects Afghan proposal to engage TTP in dialogue

Govt ‘investigating PTI ambush’ on Faez Isa’s car in London

Abdul Hadi Mayar Islamabad

Pakistan has categorically rejected Afghanistan’s proposal to engage Tehrik-e-Taliban in dialogue, rather asking the Afghan interim government to take action against terrorist outfits operating from that country.

“We reject any offers or advice with regards to dialogue between Pakistan and TTP. Pakistan has absolutely no interest in talks with terror groups who are responsible for murder of Pakistani civilians and law enforcement officials,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in her weekly press briefing on Thursday.

She said Pakistan believes that ‘the Afghan authorities had the primary responsibility to take action against the terror groups, primarily TTP, that are based in Afghanistan.’

“We have provided them concrete evidence with regards to their activities and the terror apparatus that they run in Pakistan,” Baloch said.

The spokesperson said, “Pakistan strongly condemns the recent Israeli attacks on Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley and Baalbek region resulting in the tragic loss of civilian lives, including women and children, and the displacement of over a million people.”

“These airstrikes are a violation of Lebanon’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity; and constitute a serious violation of international humanitarian law and the UN Charter,” she stated categorically.

To a question about maltreatment meted out to former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and targeting of Pakistani High commission’s vehicle in London, the spokesperson said ‘we believe that any protests shall be within the limits of decency.’

“We are investigating the incident against the vehicle of the Pakistan High Commission. We are concerned at the High Commission’s vehicle being targeted, placing the security of its staff potentially at risk,” the spokesperson concluded.