Opponents acknowledge PML-N’s growing popularity: Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that opponents were acknowledging PML-N’s rapidly growing popularity. She highlighted various projects of government.

Speaking at an inaugural ceremony of distribution of 5,000 super seeders worth Rs5 billion among farmers in Kala Shah Kaku, Maryam said that Punjab’s development was linked with agriculture growth. She emphasised the importance of the agriculture sector in country’s growth and development. She also highlighted the issue of smog and its impacts.

“Smog is a persistent problem, it will take several years to resolve it, super seeders will reduce the hazardous effects of smog, prevent crop burning.” she said.

Underscoring the need to mitigate smog, she urged Indian Punjab government to take preventive measures to redress the issue of smog.

She pointed out her government’s steps to reduce the harmful impacts of smog.

She recalled Punjab government’s initiatives taken to benefit farmers, including provision of costly imported machinery, quality fertilizer, and pesticides.

“The government of Punjab will establish agriculture malls in four cities,” she announced.