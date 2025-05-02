Pahalgam Incident: How much financial loss India faces after ban of Pakistan’s airspace?

Pakistan’s suspension of its airspace for Indian airlines has entered its second week, with the ban now affecting more than 850 Indian flights and causing a major operational and financial disruption to Indian carriers.

The aviation sources, the restriction—enforced following the recent Pahalgam incident—has primarily impacted flights departing from major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Amritsar, Lucknow and Bangalore.

The bulk of affected routes are long-haul international flights to destinations in Europe, North America and Canada, which are now forced to take longer alternative paths.

The detours are not only increasing flight durations and fuel consumption but are also leading to scheduling issues and passenger dissatisfaction. Sources estimate that Indian airlines have already suffered losses exceeding INR1.75 billion due to the disruption in operations and increased costs.

The industry analysts warn that continued closure of Pakistani airspace could further strain Indian aviation, especially as international travel demand rises.

The flights that previously took more direct western routes over Pakistani territory are now re-routing over the Arabian Sea or through central Asian corridors, extending travel times by up to 90 minutes on some sectors.

Pakistan had imposed the one-month restriction on Indian airlines following heightened diplomatic tensions after the Pahalgam incident.

While no official dialogue has been announced between the two countries to resolve the matter, aviation and diplomatic circles remain watchful of any potential developments.

Meanwhile, the passengers on affected routes are being advised to check with the airlines for schedule changes, and extended travel durations.