PAF’s Heroic Airlift delivers Lifesaving Aid to Flood-hit KP: ISPR

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) leads way in humanitarian relief for flood-affected areas, as northern areas are bearing the brunt of climate change.

In a statement, ISPR cited demonstration of its ongoing commitment to humanitarian support, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has extended vital assistance to flood-affected communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As part of relief operation, 48 tons of essential supplies, organized by a non-governmental organization, were airlifted from Karachi to Peshawar aboard an Air Eagle B-737 aircraft. The PAF established an air bridge to ensure rapid delivery of aid to the districts of Buner and Shangla, which have been severely impacted by recent flooding.

The consignment, consisting primarily of dry rations, will be distributed to affected families in close coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

This mission highlights the Pakistan Air Force’s dual role: safeguarding the country’s airspace while providing prompt and effective support to citizens during times of crisis.

PAF said such efforts show enduring dedication to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the nation, particularly in emergencies caused by natural disasters.