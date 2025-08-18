Islamabad, Pakistan weather: More rains, scattered heavy falls expected

ISLAMABAD – Intermittent rains with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Monday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), seasonal low lies over central Balochistan. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the country.

Under these conditions, more rains with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are expected in the twin cities, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Punjab, Sindh, north/southeastern Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday night and the next two days.

Heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pothohar region, Dera Ghazi Khan, Koh-e-Suleman and northeastern Balochistan. Torrential rains may cause urban flooding in northeastern Punjab, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Nowshera and southeastern Sindh.

Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir. Heavy rains and windstorms may damage structures like electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels. Public, travellers and tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas and remain updated about latest weather conditions.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 28°C and 30°C on Tuesday and Wednesday and between 29°C and 31°C on Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 27°C and 29°C on Tuesday and Wednesday and between 28°C and 30°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, rains with isolated heavy falls occurred in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, northeastern/south Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Sindh: Tharparkar (Diplo 116, Kaloi 58, Dhali 21, Chachro 02), Chhor 16, Padidan 15, Mithi 10, Badin 06, Tando Jam 03, Karachi (Gulshan Maymar 02, Korangi, Surjani Town 02, Faisal Base 01)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Takht Bai 80, Bacha Khan Airport 69, Mardan 62, Peshawar (Airport 53, City 52), Dera Ismail Khan (City 38, Airport 19), Cherat 15, Saidu Sharif 09, Balakot 06, Dir (Upper 05, Lower 02), Kakul 05, Malam Jabba 04, Kalam, Pattan 02

Punjab: Chakwal 76, Jhelum 45, Bhakkar 38, Mangla 35, Noorpur Thal 27, Karoor (Layyah) 26, Mandi Bahauddin 24, Attock 23, Murree 17, Dera Ghazi Khan (City) 10, Jhang 09, Joharabad 08, Islamabad City (Saidpur 07, Bokra 04, Golra 02, City 01), Rawalpindi (Kacheri, Pir Wadhai, Gawalmandi, New Kattarian 02, Chaklala 01), Sargodha (City) 01

Balochistan: Barkhan 30, Ormara 02

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 07, Airport 05), Rawalakot 07, Garhi Dupatta 05, Kotli 03

Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 03

Nokundi, Dalbandin, Dadu and Jacobabad remained the hottest places in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 43°C recorded.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 29°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 75 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 74 per cent.