Monsoon rains put Punjab, KP, AJK and Sindh at flood risks

ISLAMABAD: The ongoing seventh spell of the monsoon has once again unleashed heavy rains across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, and Sindh, submerging low-lying areas and prompting fresh flood alerts.

Punjab, already battered by recent downpours, witnessed renewed heavy rainfall while Chakwal experienced urban flooding as rainwater inundated low-lying neighborhoods.

Multan, Jhang, Kabirwala, Khanewal, Kot Addu, Sargodha, Vehari and surrounding areas also received intermittent showers that brought some relief from the heat but caused power outages and waterlogging.

In Chakwal, three hours of continuous heavy rain disrupted electricity supply after multiple feeders tripped while ongoing downpours in Kallar Kahar left several localities underwater.

The district administration has issued an alert, advising residents to stay away from streams and water channels.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, torrential rain hampered relief operations in flood-hit Buner, with authorities fearing that the temporary bridges linking affected villages may be swept away.

In Peshawar, rainwater entered homes in Kohat Road, Gulabad Nothia, Charsadda Road, Phando, Zaryab Colony, Gulberg, and Faqirabad No. 2. Mardan also witnessed widespread flooding as rainwater entered homes and shops, sparking public outcry over poor drainage systems.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned that the monsoon spell will persist into the first ten days of September, cautioning of high flood risks in Chitral, Dir, and Charsadda districts of KP, as well as in Neelum, Poonch, and Bagh districts of Azad Kashmir over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Sindh’s Tharparkar district recorded the heaviest downpour, with 112 mm of rain reported in Diplo overnight.

The streets including Allah Wala Chowk, Badin Stop and Taluka Hospital Road were left submerged as drainage systems failed to cope.

The chairman of the Diplo Municipal Committee said pumping machines were being used to clear waterlogged areas.

In Azad Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, intermittent rainfall continued to hit Jagran, Upper Neelum, Lawat Bala, Sharda, Arang Kel, Grace and Shounter Valleys.

The restoration work is underway in flood-affected areas while the authorities confirmed that the main Neelum Highway up to Taobat has been reopened for all kinds of traffic.