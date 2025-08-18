Monday, August 18, 2025

Bold Photoshoot at Masjid Wazir Khan lands model, photographer in Hot Water

LAHORE – Sanctity of the historic sacred Masjid Wazir Khan has been violated with a bold photoshoot and social media erupts over the content.

It all started with a photoshoot featuring Azbia Khan, as she stunned internet by posing in revealing outfit inside mosque located in provincial capital. The photoshoot prompted Wall City Authoritites to file a complaint at Akbari Gate police where cops registered a case against model and photographer Zain Shah.

Walled City Authority said the shoot was done without permission, and it violated sacred sanctity of the historic mosque. Mohammad Awais from Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) filed FIR, claiming clip not only disrespected holy site but also damaged reputation of WCLA.

Wazir Khan Mosque Photoshoot

This controversy follows previous restrictions by Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department after actress Saba Qamar faced backlash for filming music video at same mosque. Social media erupted with anger as netizens condemned photoshoot, calling for strict action against duo.

The bold shoot ignited debates over respect for religious sites and the boundaries of social media stunts in Pakistan.

Under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), Section 295 criminalizes any deliberate act that injures, damages, or defiles a place of worship or any sacred object with the intent to insult or outrage the religious feelings of any class of people.

The law specifically targets acts done intentionally, so accidental damage or negligence does not fall under this section. Its primary aim is to protect religious sentiments and sacred spaces from deliberate desecration.

Punishments under Section 295 can include imprisonment, fines, or both, depending on the severity of the offense. This section is part of a broader framework in the PPC, including Sections 295-A, 295-B, and 295-C, which address other forms of blasphemy and carry stricter penalties.

