Over dozen militants killed in KP operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Over a dozen terrorists were killed in multiple encounters with Pakistani security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said Thursday.

ISPR said Pakistani security forces successfully neutralized thirteen Khwarij in series of operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province over the past two days. The operations, which took place from February 12-13, 2025, targeted Khwarij hideouts and resulted in the elimination of several high-profile militants involved in terrorist activities.

In an intelligence-driven operation in the Khulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan District, five Khwarij, including Shah Gul, alias Rohani, were killed after intense engagement with security forces. In North Waziristan District, separate firefights in the Dosali and Tappi regions led to the neutralization of five more militants.

Further operations in Lakki Marwat District and Bagh, Khyber District, resulted in the deaths of two and one Khwarij, respectively. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who had been involved in multiple attacks on security forces and the killing of innocent civilians.

Pakistan’s security forces have vowed to continue their operations to eliminate any remaining Khwarij in the region and to ensure the eradication of terrorism from the country. Sanitization efforts are ongoing as part of the broader campaign to bring peace and stability to the affected areas.