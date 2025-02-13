President’s Trophy’s seventh-round matches continue

KARACHI – Pakistan Television enforced follow-on over the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on the second day of the seventh round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I at the KCCA Stadium, Karachi.

HEC folded for 179 in reply to PTV’s first innings total of 425. Ali Hamza Wasim managed 63, but in vain.

For PTV, Mehran Sanwal and Muhammad Shahzad picked up three wickets each. At stumps, HEC were 42-1, trailing by 204 runs.

Earlier in the day, PTV had resumed their innings from an overnight score of 321-6 and managed to add 104 runs to their total. HEC’s Aaliyan Mehmood picked up four wickets.

Water and Power Development Authority’s (WAPDA) Nabi Gul brought up his fifth first-class century after his team resumed their overnight score of 256-4. Nabi scored 148 while also sharing a double-century partnership with Ayaz Tasawar.

Eshaal Associates’ Tahir Hussain returned figures of 30.4-5-107-6. In reply to WAPDA’s 391 all out, Eshaal were 208-6 at the stumps courtesy of Test batter Abdullah Shafique’s unbeaten 93.

Test fast bowler Khurram Shahzad picked up his 10th first-class five-fer as he returned figures of 5-70 in 20.5 overs for Ghani Glass against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) at the SBP Sports Complex, Karachi. SNGPL could only add four runs to their overnight total of 266-7 before they were bowled out.

In turn, Ghani Glass’ response was inspired by half-centuries by Ali Razzaq (90 not out) and Hammad Butt (61) as they finished the day with a two-run first-innings lead and five wickets in hand.

At the UBL Sports Complex, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited lost their two wickets for addition as many runs after resuming their first innings from 236-8. Khan Research Laboratories’ Shahid Aziz bagged 6-57 in 25.4 overs.

In turn, KRL were bowled out for 174, conceding a 64-run lead. OGDCL had collected 70 runs for the loss of one wicket in their second outing when the stumps were drawn.