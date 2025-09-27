Over dozen Khawarij killed by Pak forces along Karak-Lakki Marwat border: ISPR

KARAK – At least 17 militants from the Khwarij group were killed in an intelligence-based operation carried out by security forces in the Datta Khel area of Karak district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ISPR said.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation successfully targeted militants’ hideout during night of September 26–27. The area located on border of Karak and Lakki Marwat, had been identified through intelligence reports as a base for Khwarij linked to the Mullah Nazir group.

Modern weapons and ammunition were recovered from dead militants of Fitna Al Khwarij, who had been involved in attacks on security forces, law enforcement agencies, and the killing of innocent civilians.

Reports also suggest that around militants were seriously injured during the operation. Army spokx confirmed that a clearance operation is ongoing to eliminate any remaining India-backed militants in the area.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for neutralizing 17 Khwarij militants in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also prayed for the swift recovery of personnel injured during the operation, according to a statement from the media wing of the PM Office.

Speaking from the United States, where he attended the UN General Assembly session, the prime minister emphasized that the professionalism and timely action of the security forces had thwarted the terrorists’ nefarious designs. He reiterated that the government and security forces are fully committed to eradicating terrorism and vowed to uproot it completely.