Gold wraps up week on high note at Rs397,700 per tola; Check full rate list

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan moved up over the week, amid surge in global market as the price of gold per tola climbed to Rs397,700, up Rs1,900 from the previous day, while 10 grams of gold were sold at Rs340,963, a rise of Rs1,629.

Gold Rates

Dates Price 25-Sept Rs396,800 24-Sept Rs398,800 23-Sept Rs398,800 22-Sept Rs393,700 20-Sept Rs390,300 18-Sept Rs388,600 17-Sept Rs388,600

Gold prices in Pakistan have shown some fluctuations over the past week. On 17th and 18th September, the price of gold remained steady at Rs388,600 per tola. It then rose to Rs390,300 on 20th September, followed by a sharper increase to Rs393,700 on 22nd September.

Bullion price peaked at Rs398,800 on both 23rd and 24th September before slightly dropping to Rs396,800 on 25th September. Overall, the week reflected a general upward trend in gold prices, with a minor dip at the end of the period.

Silver prices also went up, with the rate per tola rising by Rs105 to Rs4,704.