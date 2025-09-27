Muneeza Basir: Mother of late pop icon Nazia Hassan passes away

KARACHI – Muneeza Basir, mother of legendary singers Nazia Hassan and Zoheb Hassan, has passed away, her family said on Saturday.

The news was shared by her son, Zoheb, on social media, where he described his mother as his “love and guide.” Muneeza leaft behind a legacy of love, and philanthropy.

Muneeza was wife of businessman Basir Ahmed, and was widely respected for her contributions to social causes, even as her children rose to fame in Pakistan and India’s pop music scene. Despite being the mother of two celebrated stars, she lived a modest life and worked tirelessly behind the scenes to support charitable initiatives.

Zoheb Hassan returned to Pakistan several years ago to care for his mother, who had been battling dementia. Baseer Hassan, her husband, passed away in May 2020. Tragically, Muneeza had also lost her daughter, Nazia Hassan, in 2000.

Nazia Hassan, often hailed as the “Princess of Pop” in Pakistan, achieved international fame with hits like Disco Deewane (1981) and subsequent albums such as Boom Boom, Young Tarang, and Camera Camera. She credited much of her success to her mother’s guidance and support.

After Nazia’s death, Muneeza continued her daughter’s charitable work, including plans to establish a school in Karachi for underprivileged and street children. Friends and admirers remember her not only as the mother of two pop icons but also as a selfless, compassionate, and tireless social worker.