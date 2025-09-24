Over Dozen Fitna al Khwarij terrorists gunned down in D.I Khan Operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI– Pakistan’s security forces gunned down thirteen militants in an intelligence-driven operation in Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan District, ISPR said Wednesday.

In a statement, military’s media wing inter-services public relations (ispr) said the militants, reportedly linked to the notorious group Fitna al Khwarij and backed by foreign elements, had been carrying out deadly operations across the region.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from site. These militants were implicated in a series of heinous acts, including facilitating a suicide bombing in Daraban in December 2023, abducting civilians, and carrying out targeted killings of government officials and innocent residents.

Pak Security forces continue rigorous clearance operation to ensure no militants remain in the area, demonstrating Pakistan’s unwavering determination to eliminate the menace of terrorism from its soil.