Has Saudi Arabia imposed Umrah ban on Pakistanis? Visa rejections amid Ramazan raise concerns

ISLAMABAD – Amid a looming ban on Pakistanis traveling to the United States, concerns have been raised that the Pakistanis might be facing visa ban from other countries.

As the holy month of Ramazan comes to an end, hundreds of Umrah aspirants from Pakistan complain that they have been denied visas by the Saudi government.

What adds credence to the concerns is that the Travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP) has confirmed that the government of Saudi Arabia has visibly curtailed Umrah visa issuance during Ramazan.

The rejection of visas has stirred panic among the Muslims as well as cancellations of pre-booked flights and hotel accommodations.

Although no official word is available regarding the cancellation of visas, some expect that the begging issue might have led to the fresh development as in recent months hundreds of Pakistanis were sent back from airports who were disguised as Umrah pilgrims but were heading to the holy kingdom for begging.

A few days ago, it was also reported that the tour operators were rejecting Umrah visas to Pakistani youth who were heading to the holy kingdom alone without any family. The tour operators were rejecting Umrah visas as they feared that those who are traveling alone might end up begging in the streets of the holy kingdom.

Interestingly, Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony – which is vested with overseeing the affairs related to Hajj and Umrah – has not issued any clarification regarding the reported visa ban.

The visa ban or the curtailing of Umrah visas comes at a time when the last Ashrah (ten days) of Ramazan have started and hundreds of thousands of Muslims from Pakistan head to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah.

Those who have faced visa rejection are demanding the government to intervene and take up the matter with the Saudi government as the visa rejections are inflicting a toll on their mental health also.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, pilgrims from Bangladesh had also reported that the Saudi government had curtailed Umrah visa issuance for the country.