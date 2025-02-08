Saudi Arabia introduces new visa policy for 14 countries [Read Full List]

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has implemented new visit visa policy for 14 countries, including Pakistan, to address issues related to unauthorized Hajj pilgrims.

The measures aim at barring the people, who enter the country on long-term visit visas, from illegally performing Hajj.

The visitors from the 14 countries have been limited to single-entry visas as issuance of multiple-entry visa has been halted due to misuse by some foreign nationals.

New Visa Regulations for These Countries

The new policy, which comes into effect from 1 February 2025, will target the following countries:

Algeria

Bangladesh

Egypt

Ethiopia

India

Indonesia

Iraq

Jordan

Morocco

Nigeria

Pakistan

Sudan

Tunisia

Yemen.

Under the latest changes in the visa policy, Saudi Arabia has indefinitely suspended the one-year multiple-entry visas for tourism, business, and family visits from above mentioned countries.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Saudi Arabia has stopped issuance of multiple-entry visit visas to Pakistani citizens for unknown reasons.

The Saudi Arabia multiple-entry visa allows visitors from across the world to explore the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage and modern infrastructure throughout the year.

An applicant of Family Visit Visa Multiple 365 Days told he had booked an appointment with the Etimad office in Lahore but he has now learnt that multiple visas are not being issued.

He said he had obtained all necessary documents required prior to submission of application at Etimad visa service centre as “I had planned to make my family members, including spouse, children and mother, to visit him in Saudi Arabia”.

As per the rules, all applicants have to fill the form, and submit them at the Etimad visa centers across Pakistan. Biometrics is also required for all visa applicants from Pakistan, and the biometrics are also taken at the Etimad visa centers.

A Lahore-based travel agent also confirmed the development, stating that the kingdom has stopped the multiple entry family visit visa as it has started taking measures to prevent those who perform Hajj illegally.

He said in the past, some cases were reported that one-year multiple entry visa holders were held by local authorities for performing Hajj illegally. He said genuine applicants are suffering due to such illegal acts by a few people from Pakistan.

He said the Kingdom would resume issuing multiple entry after Hajj 2025.