Op SarBakaf: Pak resolve against terrorism

OPERATION Sarbakaf marks a decisive step in Pakistan’s uncompromising counter-terrorism strategy.

The operation was launched in direct response to recent drone attacks and brutal assaults on civilians, including targeted strikes on mosques in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It reflects the state’s resolve to eliminate militant networks that threaten peace and security.

This is not a blanket military sweep. Security forces have conducted the operation with the utmost precision by relying only on verified intelligence. Targets were confirmed militant hideouts, ensuring minimal disruption to local communities. The focus remains on maximizing operational impact while safeguarding civilians. Verified footage from Mamund Tehsil has shed light on the tactics of the terrorists. Militants have been found using civilian homes as cover, exposing residents to grave danger. In one incident, a woman who resisted the militants’ intrusion was physically assaulted, revealing the complete disregard these elements have for human life and the ethical norms of warfare. Such actions not only underline their brutality but also explain why a robust and targeted military response has become unavoidable.

So far, the campaign has achieved significant results. Clearance operations have eliminated 17 militants linked to Fitna al-Khawarij, most of them Afghan nationals. Another 24 have been wounded and four captured alive. These outcomes highlight both the operational effectiveness and the dedication of security forces operating in hostile conditions. Despite curfews, security risks and communication restrictions, the people of Bajaur have largely stood with the armed forces. Their cooperation, whether in providing intelligence or facilitating troop movements, reinforces a collective national stance against the scourge of terrorism. This unity between citizens and the military is vital for ensuring long-term stability in the region.

Alongside the battlefield, Operation Sarbakaf faces a parallel challenge in the information space. Certain groups, most notably the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), have sought to blur the distinction between civilians and armed militants. By portraying counter-terror operations as attacks on ordinary citizens, such narratives undermine the sacrifices of local communities and the armed forces. The facts are explicit: Op. Sarbakaf is aimed squarely at Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists, not at civilians. The Pakistan Army is defending every inch of the country, including Pashtun areas, from terrorist infiltration. Curfews and temporary communication blackouts are not tools of oppression but standard tactical measures designed to protect lives and secure operational success. When groups like PTM adopt rhetoric that shields foreign-funded extremists, the question naturally arises: whose interests are being served? Such propaganda aligns neatly with external agendas that benefit when terrorists operate unchecked. In contrast, the local population’s cooperation with security forces demonstrates where the real commitment to peace lies.

Operation Sarbakaf is more than a military campaign—it was a test of Pakistan’s unity, resilience and determination to protect its people from those who reject peace. The armed forces, backed by the citizens of Bajaur, sent a clear message: terrorism will find no sanctuary here and propaganda will not obscure the truth.

—The writer is an alumnus of QAU, MPhil scholar and a freelance columnist, based in Islamabad.

