Japanese consulate marks Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day

Japanese Consulate in Karachi came alive with vibrant colours, cultural pride, and heartfelt camaraderie as 30 members gathered on August 6 to celebrate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.

The occasion brought together guests dressed in elegant green and white shalwar kameez, reflecting the national colours and setting the tone for an afternoon of unity and joy.

The event opened with a warm welcome from President Tarannum Afroze, who greeted the chief guest, Acting Deputy Consul General of Japan, Mr. Nakagawa Yasushi. In a memorable highlight, Mr. Yasushi delivered his address entirely in Urdu, a gesture that drew admiration from the audience and left a lasting impression on all present.

His remarks paid tribute to Pakistan’s resilience and the shared values of friendship between Pakistan and Japan. Following his speech, the gathering stood for the national anthem, a moment of collective pride that set the stage for the distribution of Pakistani flags to members of II Karachi 204. A lively quiz competition tested participants’ knowledge of the country’s history and traditions, with prizes awarded to winners, adding an element of friendly competition to the celebration. Patriotic songs were sung with enthusiasm, filling the consulate with a sense of national spirit and nostalgia. The cultural elegance of the afternoon was further enhanced by a series of exquisite Ikebana floral arrangements. Created by Salma Aziz, Nafisa Tapal, Yasmeen Jabbar, and Ambreen Allawala — each representing a different Ikebana school — the displays featured white blooms paired with lush green foliage, beautifully symbolising Pakistan’s flag.

The ceremony reached its conclusion with the cutting of a celebratory cake, marking the nation’s 78th year of independence. In a final gesture of appreciation, Tarannum Afroze presented Mr. Yasushi with a striking spathe arrangement, honouring his participation and the bond between the two countries.