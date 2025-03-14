Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem inspires youth to dream big

LAHORE – Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem inspired students by sharing his remarkable journey of setting a world record despite limited resources.

He visited The Citizen Foundation’s (TCF) school in Lahore on Friday as part of the Toyota’s Global Start Your Impossible (SYI) campaign.

He was invited to celebrate the power of determination and inclusion, while emphasizing the importance of accessible education for all the less privileged children.

The Citizens Foundation, founded in 1995 by a group of citizens who wanted to bring about positive social change through education, is now one of Pakistan’s leading organisations in this field for the less privileged. It currently has 2,033 school units and 301,000 students enrolled in its schools across Pakistan.

IMC’s Chief Executive, Ali Asghar Jamali expressed that through IMC’s continued partnership with TCF, we continue to uphold its mission of inclusivity and empowering individuals to achieve the seemingly impossible.

Expressing gratitude, Col. Allah Ditta Khalid highlighted the impact of Arshad Nadeem’s visit to TCF by stating that “Arshad Nadeem is a huge source of inspiration for all our students”.

He also commended the IMC’s continued commitment to supporting TCF schools across Pakistan, under its long-standing corporate social responsibility program, Concern Beyond Cars, which reflects its dedication to building an inclusive and thriving society.

It is pertinent to mention here that IMC has supported numerous athletes and changemakers over the years, which includes Arshad Nadeem (since 2023), Karate champion Saadi Abbas, para table tennis champion Zainab Barkat, mountaineer Asad Memon, and boxing champion Shahir Afridi, among others.