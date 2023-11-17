In a landmark development aligning with Pakistan’s refining policy, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) officially inked a pivotal upgrade agreement on Thursday.

The accord, which was signed following extensive deliberations, consultations, and a series of meetings with key stakeholders, marks a significant milestone for the energy sector.

“After a marathon of meetings, consultations, and deliberations with the stakeholders, the agreement was finalized, and by the grace of Almighty Allah, we have signed the first one with PRL,” said OGDCL Chairman Masroor Khan said.

He said the Brownfield Refinery Policy, a critical component of the national strategic framework, necessitated such agreements to facilitate existing refineries in advancing their projects toward producing Euro-V-compliant fuels.

The implementation of the policy was poised to usher in positive transformations within the oil sector of Pakistan, he added.—APP