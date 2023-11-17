Zubair Yaqoob Karachi

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, has said that Pakistan has the potential to become a major economic player.

While addressing the audience virtually at 7th edition of The Future Summit (TFS), she shared her views, “According to a World Bank report, the economy of Pakistan can reach up to USD 2 trillion by 2047, from USD 350 billion today.”

It needs the formulation and implementation of sound economic and sector route policy and our determination to pursue challenging structural reforms.

Pakistan needs more innovation and diversity in the economic structure for sustainable growth.” 7th edition of The Future Summit (TFS) concluded on its second day, with yet another impressive lineup punctuated with thought-provoking conversations and engaging dialogues.

Under the theme The Big Picture, the 7th Edition of TFS was jointly hosted by Nutshell Group and HBL, powered by Unity Foods Limited, in strategic partnership with the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) and Corporate Pakistan Group.

The Sixth Session, titled ‘Imagineering the Future,’ comprised four addresses which touched upon various themes. Douglas Corley, Founder, DHB Global & Chief Executive Officer, Alaunius Technologies; Bob Ferguson, Senior Communications Coach, Xecofy Limited, UK, on the topic ‘The Power of Communication in Business Success’ and, Paul Papadimitriou, Founder, Intelligencer, London; Global Keynote Speaker & Futurist on the topic ‘Embracing Uncertainty – How to Comprehend the Future with Resilience’ left the audience with food for thought.

In his address Douglas said, “The field of medicine is very important; the government should be aligned with regards to policy making and patients should understand how their data is being utilized because that’s the only way we can make structural improvements. “Emphasizing the power of strong communication, Bob said, “Change the way your organization communicates; your aim should be to throttle innovation and bleed money for your business.

“Paul emphasized, “Look at the road ahead, pay attention to details today, to not miss opportunities for tomorrow.”

The Seventh Session, moderated by Michael Foley, Investor, Board Member & Thought Leader, was a Dialogue on ‘Reimagining Leadership, Productivity & the Workplace.’ The panelists were Dr. Rehan Al Taji, Founder & CEO, PXDX FZ LLC, UAE and Co-Founder, Gabriel Jobs, KSA; Abdul Haseeb, Managing Director, TMC; Nadir SalarQureshi, Chief Investment Officer, Engro Corporation; Dr. Anum Jawed Akhai, Chief Growth Officer, Martin Dow Group; Shabnam Mohammad, Chief Executive Officer, Black Mountain Consulting; and ArshadSaeed Husain, Managing Director, Oxford University Press.

The next Session on ‘Creating Impact’ comprised two addresses by H. E. Jane Marriott, CMG, OBE, High Commissioner of UK in Pakistan, on the topic ‘Sustainability, Climate Change &Decarbonisation,’ and MartijnAslander, Technology Philosopher, International Speaker & Founder, DigitaleFitheid.nl, on the topic ‘Digital Fitness; the Missing Key Ingredient of Digital Transformation.’

In her virtual address, H. E. Jane Marriott, CMG, OBE, High Commissioner of UK in Pakistan said, “Climate change is not a Big Picture issue, it is THE Big Picture issue. Looking at the solutions, I want to assert that climate literacy is essential, especially the involvement of business leaders in understanding the aftermath and the role they can play.”

These addresses were followed by a Dialogue on ‘Financial Inclusion: From Access to Economic Empowerment.’ The panelists were, Prof.