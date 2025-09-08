NPC seminar reiterates unconditional love, obedience to Prophet (PBUH)

The Nazriya Pakistan Council on the eve of EidMilad-un-Nabi (PBUH)—the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW)—organized a seminar to pay tributes to the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him and to reaffirm the commitment to live a life according to the Prophet’s teachings.

The seminar held at the Aiwan-e-Quaid Fatima Jinnah Park was participated and addressed by eminent writers, intellectuals and scholars.

Secretary of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and renowned scholar Dr. Hafiz Ikram-ul-Haq was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Chairman of the trust, Mian Muhammad Javed presided over the seminar. In his address, DrHaifIkram-ul-Haq stated that the Holy Prophet (SAWW) was sent to the world as Preacher of Peace and Incarnation of Mercy.

DrIkram-ul-Haq emphasized that the Prophet (PBUH) possessed the highest morals and his life serves as a model for the entire world. In speech he was the softest and in manners and etiquette the gentlest, and that no one could match his stature.

CII’s official said that the life of the Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) had two significant phases: one spent in Mecca and the other in Madina.

During the Meccan phase, he lived as a citizen without authority, whereas in Madina, he commanded authority. During his rule both Muslims and the non-Muslims admired the exemplary character of the Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

Chairman of the NPC, Mian Mohammad Javed, remarked that the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was also a great admirer of the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him.

Quaid-e-Azam used to express gratitude to Allah for being born in a Muslim family and as a member of the Ummah of the Last Prophet.

Writer MahmoodaGhazia, the guest of honor, said that the entire life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is illuminated with selflessness, sacrifice, forgiveness, and unparalleled love. The Holy Prophet never sought anything for himself but always prayed for others’ achievements. He sacrificed for others and showed immense compassion toward Ummah. She described his Seerah as a perfect guide for all.

Senior member of the Executive Council of the Nazriya Pakistan Council and author of several books on spirituality, Major General (R) Muhammad Tahir, said that every aspect of the Prophet’s life was a mercy to humanity.

Quoting Rumi, he noted that the Prophet considered purification of the heart and self-discipline the highest forms of excellence. Rumi saw the Prophet’s Meraaj as a symbol of the inner journey of love and enlightenment. According to Rumi, the essence of the Prophet’s teachings is that a person attains closeness to Allah by annihilating his self and embracing love and selflessness, said Gen Tahir.

Noted poet and educationist Prof Sabin Younis said that the qualities of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) are like waves of an endless ocean.

Eminent writer NaeemAkramQureshi, NusratYaabNusrat, poet FarkhandaShamim, Syed ZaheerGilani, AfshanAbbasi, AmbSalahuddinChaudhry, RiffatAnjum, and Naeem Khalid also paid rich tributes to the life and achievements of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him. Director Media, HameedQaiser conducted the proceedings of the seminar.