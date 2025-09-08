Rescue and relief operation in full scale : Marriyam

Punjab’s Senior Provincial Minister Marriyam Aurangzeb released the latest figures regarding the floods, stating that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the largest rescue and relief operation in Punjab’s history is underway at full speed in the wake of the province’s most devastating floods.

The Senior Minister said that Punjab has never witnessed a flood of this scale, nor such a massive rescue and relief operation in its history. In the affected areas, food, clean drinking water, medicines, and insulin are being provided, while continuous fumigation is being carried out to prevent mosquitoes and protect people from epidemics.

She said that in cities where floodwater levels are higher, additional machinery and staff have been deployed. Continuous monitoring of floodwater is being carried out, and strategies are being adjusted according to the flow to protect as many populations as possible. Water flows are being diverted from vulnerable areas to safeguard settlements. Marriyam Aurangzeb stated that the Housing Department, WASA, Municipal Corporations, and Local Government bodies have all been mobilized for water drainage. Over 1,000 field hospitals, “Clinics on Wheels,” and mother-and-child vans are present in the field to provide medical assistance to the victims.

She informed that so far 4,155 villages across Punjab have been affected by the floods, 56 people have lost their lives, and more than 4.2 million people have been impacted. Crops spread across 1.49 million acres have been damaged.

According to official data, 1,957 villages were affected by the floodwaters of River Chenab, 1,477 by River Ravi, and 625 by River Sutlej, while 96 villages and 244,303 people were impacted by flooding from River Indus.

So far, 494 medical camps and 413 relief camps are operating round the clock to assist the victims. Around 1.6 million livestock have been shifted to safe locations, and more than 500 veterinary medical camps have been established for their treatment.