Private schools announce holiday amid forecast for heavy rains

KARACHI – Several private schools in port city of Karachi have announced a holiday today (September 8) amid forecast for heavy rains..

Meanwhile, rainfall was reported in multiple areas including Saddar, I.I. Chundrigar Road, and Shahrah-e-Faisal. Other areas such as Defence, Qayyumabad, Korangi Road, Burns Road, and M.A. Jinnah Road also experienced light drizzle.

Further rain was recorded in University Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Mehmoodabad, Manzoor Colony, Baloch Colony, and surrounding localities.

The light showers were welcomed as a blessing by many, though water accumulation was observed in low-lying areas, causing minor disruptions.

The rain brought some relief from the recent hot and humid weather, but also led to precautionary closures of some educational institutions.

The Met Office predicted that the deep depression is over North Gujrat (India), and likely to move westwards along adjoining areas of Pakistan during next 24 to 36 hours.

Due to this weather system strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in southern half of the country. Under the influence of these meteorological conditions widespread rain-wind/thundershower with strong gustywinds (scattered heavy to exceptionally very heavy falls) are expected in Tharparker (Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi), Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin Sajawal, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kashmore, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki from 07 th (evening/night) to 10th September with occasional gaps.