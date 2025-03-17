No proposal to increase salaries, pensions in next fiscal year under consideration: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb announced stated that there is no proposal under consideration for an increase in salaries and pensions of the federal government employees in upcoming fiscal year 2025-26..

He added that there is also no any suggestion for revising allowances or pay scales.

He further stated that the proposal of increasing the hiring and ceiling limits for employees is under consideration, but there is no proposal for an increase in salaries or pensions of government employees.

It comes as the federal government is making efforts to unlock the next tranche of loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

More to follow…