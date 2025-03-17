Gold prices hit new Peak in Pakistan after single-day gain of Rs1100 per tola

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher, with prices touching new high of Rs314,800 after single-day gain of Rs1100.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of yellow metal moving higher to Rs314,800, while the price of 10 grams saw notable rise of to Rs269,890.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Price Change Gold per tola 314,800 +1,100 Gold 10 grams 269,890 +943

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold 13-March Rs309,300 12-March Rs306,500 11-March Rs306,000 10-March Rs306,000 8-March Rs306,000 7-March Rs304,000 6-March Rs307,000

The recent hike comes as gold in international market also experienced massive hike, with price of gold reaching $2,997 per ounce.

Gold touches $3000

Gold prices hit historic high of $3,000 per ounce, driven by growing demand for safe-haven assets amidst concerns over President Trump’s tariffs and global geopolitical instability, including the war in Ukraine.

Gold’s surge reflects increasing uncertainty surrounding the global trade system, driven by the Donald Trump administration’s aggressive tariff policies and their consequences.