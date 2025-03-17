Islamabad witnesses alarming rise in pollen concentration

ISLAMABAD – Federal capital witnessed alarming increase in pollen count on Monday, posing serious health hazards for allergy patients.

Pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector reached 34,345 per cubic meter of air on Monday, which was 17,936 on Sunday. The similar trend has been witnessed in other vulnerable areas of the federal capital.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the total pollen count in Islamabad’s G-6 sector increased to 10,336 as compared with 5, 241 the last day.

Similarly, the pollen count in the E-8 sector increased to 9,468 as against 4,676 on Sunday. In the F-10 sector, it increased to 6,787 as compared with 3,477 the previous day.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper-mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria. People with allergies from these pollens suffer during pollination season.

Out of all these species, Paper-mulberry shares the highest pollen count of 34,033 (Very High). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 63 (High), Grasses 130 (High), Alternaria 31 (Low), Pines 88 (High), Acacia (Zero), Eucalyptus 04 (Low) and Dandelion 05 (Low).

People with allergies to these pollen types have been advised to take necessary precautions to avoid complications.