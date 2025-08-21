No plans of international-standard cricket stadium in Islamabad, CDA chief confirms

ISLAMABAD – Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa has clarified that there are currently no plans to build a cricket stadium in Islamabad.

Talking to private news channel, he stated that although discussions have taken place with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a final decision on the stadium’s construction will depend on expert recommendations.

“Right now, we do not intend to build a cricket stadium in Islamabad,” Randhawa said. “However, we will be constructing 25 cricket and 25 football grounds across the city to promote sports.”

The CDA chairman added that the city’s existing cricket grounds are in poor condition and need significant upgrades, especially the pitches, which he said must be brought up to international standards.

Randhawa added hat former cricketer Rashid Latif has been consulted to assist in upgrading grounds, including one in F-9 Park.

He emphasized that any future stadium project would only proceed after technical experts identify a suitable location.

Earlier, reports surfaced claiming that CDA had selected F-9 Park as the site for an international-standard stadium.

However, the CDA later issued a clarification denying any such plan, following public backlash over proposed construction in a protected green space.