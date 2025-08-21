Tarbela Dam attains maximum conservation level of 1550 feet

LAHORE – Tarbela Dam reached its maximum conservation level of 1550 feet above mean sea level on Thursday, with 5.728 million-acre feet of live water storage.

Filling of Tarbela Dam to its maximum conservation level is a good sign for irrigated agriculture and hydel generation in the country.

Tarbela Dam has been playing a key role in socio-economic development in Pakistan for the last 50 years by providing water for agriculture at the time when it is needed, controlling floods and generating low-cost hydel electricity.

The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma, along with the reservoir levels and the barrages today, is as under:

Rivers:

Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 268300 cusecs and Outflows 238900 cusecs

Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 44600 cusecs and Outflows 44600 cusecs

Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 258100 cusecs and Outflows 258100

Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 38600 cusecs and Outflows 7000 cusecs

Chenab at Marala: Inflows 67600 cusecs and Outflows 49000 cusecs

Barrages:

Jinnah: Inflows 325800 cusecs and Outflows 319400 cusecs

Chashma: Inflows 403500 cusecs and Outflows 351600 cusecs

Taunsa: Inflows 485000 cusecs and Outflows 479700 cusecs

Guddu: Inflows 439100 cusecs and Outflows 417700 cusecs

Sukkur: Inflows 363500 cusecs and Outflows 315400 cusecs

Kotri: Inflows 129200 cusecs and Outflows 125800 cusecs

Trimmu: Inflows 79400 cusecs and Outflows 68300

Panjnad: Inflows 70500 cusecs and Outflows 56300 cusecs

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.728 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1217.45 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.423 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.094 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.