Daniyal Gilani appointed press secretary to President of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Daniyal Saleem Gilani, a seasoned Pakistani information officer, has been appointed as press secretary of President Asif Ali Zardari.

The development comes a day after former caretaker information minister and senior jouranlist Murtaza Solangi has been picked as spokesperson for President Zardari.

Daniyal Gilani Profile

Gilani is a renowned and seasoned information group officer, who demonstrated his immense skills while serving in key institutions of Pakistan.

He has served as secretary Information & Culture Punjab, the Chairman of the Central Film Censor Board and as the Press Secretary to the Prime Minister.

His professional background includes diplomatic assignments at the Pakistani embassies in Beijing, China, and Paris, along with his role as the General Manager of Public Affairs at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

He has also served as Director of the Audit Bureau of Circulation at the Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.