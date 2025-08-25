No More Written Tests for FPSC General Post Jobs; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Some relief for job seekers, as Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) scrapped long written exams for general posts. Under new rules, candidates will undergo MCQ-based tests with minimum qualifying marks of 40–50% and negative marking of 0.25 per wrong answer.

Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) announced these change for recruitment process, replacing traditional written exams for general posts with a multiple-choice question (MCQ) system.

Under new rules, candidates can apply to positions under Basic Pay Scales (BPS) 16 to 21. Candidates for BPS-16 and BPS-17 posts will appear for a single MCQ test of 100 marks, while those seeking BPS-18 and higher positions will have to take two separate MCQ papers.

To qualify, applicants will need to score between 40 and 50 percent, depending on the post. A negative marking system has also been introduced, deducting 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer to discourage guesswork.

No Changes in CSS Rules

Commission clarified that this change does not affect Central Superior Services (CSS) exams, which will continue to include written papers, interviews, and psychological assessments.

These shift aim to make recruitment process more efficient, transparent, and faster, allowing the commission to meet staffing requirements promptly. However, experts and aspirants are expected to debate whether MCQs alone can adequately evaluate the analytical and problem-solving skills necessary for higher-level positions.