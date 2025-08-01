New FPSC Application Fees announced for Grade 16, 17, 18 Jobs in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A blow to Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) aspirants as government jacked up Application fees for competitive examination seats.

A new revised fee structure has been announced starting September 21, 2025. The notification issued by FPSC said new rates have been approved by the Finance Division and apply to candidates across multiple grade levels.

New FPSC Application Fee

According to new schedule, candidates applying for Grade 16 and 17 positions will now pay Rs600. For Grade 18, which typically includes mid-level managerial or professional roles such as Deputy Directors, Assistant Professors, and Senior Medical Officers, fee has been raised to Rs1,500.

Applicants targeting Grade 19 posts, such as Directors, Associate Dir., and senior-level administrators, will need to pay Rs2,500. For the highest tiers Grade 20 which include roles like Director Generals, and top bureaucratic positions, the application fee has been fixed at Rs3,000.

A flat Rs500 fee will apply to all candidates submitting review petitions or representations, typically in response to exam results or selection disputes.

Grade Application Fee Grade 16 600 Grade 17 600 Grade 18 1,500 Grade 19 2,500 Grade 20+ 3,000

FPSC has directed all prospective candidates to follow the updated fee schedule while submitting applications once the new rates are in effect.