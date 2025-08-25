Rs40000 and Rs25000 Prize Bond September 2025 Balloting Update

ISLAMABAD – Premium Prize Bonds of Rs25,000 and Rs40,000 are real deal and excite all bond holders. September is around the corner, and mark your calenders forthe balloting of these bonds.
40000 Prize Bond 2025 Winners
Draw #34th of Rs. 40,000 Premium Prize Bond draw will be held in Peshawar on 10th September 2025, and it’s set to make dreams come true. First winner will walk away with an Rs. 8 Crore, while three more will each claim Rs3 Crore.
Third Prize Winners will pocket Rs. 500,000.
|Prize Category
|Number of Prizes
|Prize Amount
|Grand Prize
|1
|80,000,000
|First Prize
|3
|30,000,000
|Consolation Prizes
|660
|500,000
25000 Prize Bond September Winners
Meanwhile, the excitement continues in Karachi, where 19th Rs. 25,000 Premium Prize Bond draw will be held the same day. Top winner will get Rs. 3 crore, five will take home Rs. 1 crore each, and 700 winners will grab Rs. 300,000.
|Prize Category
|Number of Prizes
|Amount
|Mega Prize
|2
|30,000,000
|First Prize
|5
|10,000,000
|Consolation Prizes
|700
|300,000
Prize Bond Balloting 2025
|Date
|Bond
|10 September 2025
|Premium Bond 40,000
|10 September 2025
|Premium Bond 25,000
|15 September 2025
|200
|15 October 2025
|750
|17 November 2025
|1,500
|15 December 2025
|200
|10 December 2025
|Premium Bond 40,000
|10 December 2025
|Premium Bond 25,000