Monday, August 25, 2025

Rs40000 and Rs25000 Prize Bond September 2025 Balloting Update

ISLAMABAD – Premium Prize Bonds of Rs25,000 and Rs40,000 are real deal and excite all bond holders. September is around the corner, and mark your calenders forthe  balloting of these bonds.

40000 Prize Bond 2025 Winners

Draw #34th of Rs. 40,000 Premium Prize Bond draw will be held in Peshawar on 10th September 2025, and it’s set to make dreams come true. First winner will walk away with an Rs. 8 Crore, while three more will each claim Rs3 Crore.

Third Prize Winners will pocket Rs. 500,000.

Prize Category Number of Prizes Prize Amount
Grand Prize 1 80,000,000
First Prize 3 30,000,000
Consolation Prizes 660 500,000

25000 Prize Bond September Winners

Meanwhile, the excitement continues in Karachi, where 19th Rs. 25,000 Premium Prize Bond draw will be held the same day. Top winner will get Rs. 3 crore, five will take home Rs. 1 crore each, and 700 winners will grab Rs. 300,000.

Prize Category Number of Prizes Amount
Mega Prize 2 30,000,000
First Prize 5 10,000,000
Consolation Prizes 700 300,000

Prize Bond Balloting 2025

Date Bond
10 September 2025 Premium Bond 40,000
10 September 2025 Premium Bond 25,000
15 September 2025 200
15 October 2025 750
17 November 2025 1,500
15 December 2025 200
10 December 2025 Premium Bond 40,000
10 December 2025 Premium Bond 25,000

Prize Bonds 2025 Complete Draw Schedule

