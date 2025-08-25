BISP Digital Wallet Update: Your Direct Access to Funds Online

ISLAMABAD – In major step for financial inclusion, PM Shehbaz Sharif rolled out 1Crore digital wallets for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries as government ensures transparency, streamlines disbursements, and empowers recipients with direct digital access to financial assistance.

With BISP Digital step, Pakistan is setting stage for modern, cashless economy, transforming social welfare and opening doors to a digitally empowered future for millions. BISP aims to alleviate poverty and empower marginalized communities, and with focus on women-led households.

Sharif inaugurated system in the presence of federal ministers, BISP officials, and international partners, including GIZ. He praised the BISP team and partner institutions for ensuring aid reaches genuine recipients, calling the initiative a “landmark decision” inspired by the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

BISP Digital Wallet

“This is not just about disbursing aid, it’s about empowering millions with safe, direct access to financial support,” the the premier said, adding that cashless transactions reduce corruption, save time, and accelerate national progress. During Ramazan, 78% of relief packages were already successfully delivered digitally, proving the system’s potential despite earlier skepticism.

PM Shehbaz also urged linking BISP assistance to education and health initiatives, ensuring that families receiving aid send their children to school and access essential healthcare. He called for a streamlined rollout, reducing the current eight-to-ten-month implementation cycle to just four months.

BISP programme will roll out 1 Crore biometric-verified digital wallets tied to beneficiaries’ CNICs, along with free SIM cards, starting in Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Rahim Yar Khan. BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid described the launch as a “historic milestone” for social and economic empowerment, particularly for women, noting that digital literacy programs will support beneficiaries unfamiliar with technology.

“This initiative continues Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s vision for women’s empowerment, a dream advanced by President Asif Ali Zardari and now taken further under PM Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership,” Senator Khalid said.