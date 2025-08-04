Css Mpt 2026 Challan Fee Update As Schedule Announced

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission has issued an advanced public notice regarding tentative schedule of CSS Competitive Examination 2026.

As per the schedule, it will issue a public notice on August 10 for online application for preliminary Multiple Choice Test (MPT), a screening test conducted before the main CSS written exam.

FPSC will start receiving the applications for MPT from August 11 to September 25 while the test will be held on November 9, as per the tentative schedule.

MPT Test 2026 Fee Update

It is necessary for aspiring candidates to pass the MPT screening Test for the CSS exam in Pakistan.

It consists of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) covering subjects like Islamic Studies, Urdu, English, General Abilities, Mathematics, Everyday Science, Current Affairs, and Pakistan Affairs.

While submitting the application, the aspiring CSS candidates are required to deposit Rs250 in wake of fee to appear in the screening test.

CSS Written Exam Schedule

FPSC will issue public notice for online applications on December 14, 2025 while acceptance of Online Applications will commence from December 15 to 30.

The CSS examinations will commence from February 4, 2026 (Wednesday), as per the tentative schedule.

The schedule is for advance intimation of those concerned. The Commission retains the right to change the schedule, if required. Therefore, intending candidates are advised to keep visiting FPSC official website.