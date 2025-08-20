No Holiday in Karachi Schools on Thursday, Friday despite Heavy Rains

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi battles relentless monsoon downpours, as streets are turning into rivers and traffic is at a standstill, but schools will remain conytinue from Thursday.

Social media was abuzz on Wednesday with claims that all public and private schools under the Sindh School Education Department would shut on Thursday, August 21, and Friday, August 22, 2025. However, authorities have slammed the messages as completely false and misleading.

Amid hoax, Sindh School Education Department warned parents and students to ignore unofficial posts and follow only verified announcements. Meanwhile, citizens are urged to be extremely careful navigating waterlogged streets amid the ongoing heavy rains.

Karachi School Holidays

Karachi Rains

Heavy rainfall in Karachi caused widespread flooding, power outages, and road closures, while Sindh and Balochistan prepared for more rain in the coming days. The downpour overwhelmed the city’s drainage system, disrupting traffic, industry, and flight operations at Jinnah International Airport.

At least 8 people have died in rain-related incidents, including electrocution and building collapses, while dozens were rescued from flooded areas. Authorities, including K-Electric, Karachi Traffic Police, municipal teams, and the Pakistan Army, have been working to restore electricity, clear roads, and assist stranded residents.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah highlighted the challenges posed by climate change, urging citizens to stay safe and avoid travel during heavy rain. Karachi recorded over 230mm of rainfall in some areas within 12 hours, far exceeding drainage capacity.

Met Office warned of rain and thunderstorms across Sindh and Balochistan through August 22, warning of possible urban flooding in low-lying areas.