Islamabad, Pakistan weather: Rains of varying intensities expected

ISLAMABAD – Rains of varying intensities are expected in Islamabad and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over north Baluchistan. Strong moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal penetrate the southern parts of Pakistan. Weak currents are likely to penetrate the upper parts tonight. A shallow westerly wave will likely approach the upper parts tonight.

Under these conditions, widespread rains with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are expected in central/lower Sindh and south Balochistan on Wednesday night and the next two days.

Isolated rains are also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast/south Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and upper Sindh.

Torrential rains may cause urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tharparker, Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar and Jamshoro. Downpour may generate flash floods in southern Balochistan.

Wet conditions, windstorms may damage dilapidated buildings, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels. Public, travellers, and tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas and remain updated with the latest weather conditions.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Thursday and between 34°C and 36°C on Friday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C on Thursday and between 33°C and 35°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, rain with isolated heavy falls occurred in Sindh, northeast Punjab and southeast Balochistan during the last 24 hours. Isolated rain also occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Sindh: Karachi (Nazimabad 60, Korangi 49, Keamari 45, North Karachi 43, Surjani Town 42, Old Area Airport 38, Faisal Base 38, Jinnah Terminal 32, Orangi Town 30, Gulshan-e-Maymar 28, Masroor Base 28, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 33, DHA 25, Saadi Town 23, University Road 21), Hyderabad (Airport 62, City 43), Tharparkar (Dhali 59, Kaloi 40, Diplo 25, Chachro 16, Nagarparkar 13, Islamkot 12, Mithi 08), Nawabshah 57, Sakrand 42, Mirpur Khas 19, Tando Jam 18, Chhor 12, Thatta 10, Dadu 07, Padidan 03, Sakrand, Badin 01

Punjab: Sheikhupura 36, Faisalabad 16, Sialkot 11, Lahore 08, Narowal, Jhang 02

Balochistan: Ormara 28, Lasbella 21, Turbat 09

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 02, Dera Ismail Khan 01

Kashmir: Garhi Dopatta 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 01

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 64 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 61 per cent.