Widespread monsoon rains likely in Pakistan from August 17 onward

ISLAMABAD – Widespread monsoon rains are likely in Pakistan from August 17 onward.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate Pakistan. Low Pressure System (LPA) over the Bay of Bengal will likely move westward on August 17, which will intensify monsoon activity. A westerly wave also prevails over the country.

Under these conditions, widespread monsoon rains with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are likely in Pakistan on Sunday evening/night and during the upcoming week.

Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan: Intermittent monsoon rains with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are likely in Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur), and in GB (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar) from August 17 to August 19.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Intermittent monsoon rains with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are likely in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan during the above-mentioned period.

Punjab/Islamabad: Intermittent monsoon rains with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are likely in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad and Sahiwal during the above-mentioned period.

Scattered rains with isolated heavy falls are also likely in Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan from August 18 to August 20 with occasional gaps.

Sindh: Intermittent rains with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are likely in Mithi, Tharparker, Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur and Jacobabad from August 17 to August 22.

Balochistan: Intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gawadar and Panjgur from August 17 to August 21.

Impacts: Heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and in hill torrent of Dera Ghazi Khan and eastern Balochistan.

Downpour may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Peshawar, Nowshera, Tharparker, Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur and Jacobabad. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir.