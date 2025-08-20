Alert: Car Numbers not transferred by Sept. 1 to revert to Previous Owners

ISLAMABAD – A massive change is coming for car owners in Pakistan as “My Car, My Number” policy will link every vehicle’s registration number directly to the owner’s CNIC, ending confusion and fraudulent activities.

Director General of Excise and Taxation, Lahore, Umar Sher Chatha, warned that anyone who does not transfer their vehicle before September 1 will lose their number to the previous owner. Under new robust system, car numbers will now follow the owner, not the vehicle, ensuring full records stay tied to ID Cards.

Even used car buyers will not be left out and a new number will be issued for a small fee. Citizens can reserve a number for up to two years without buying a car, but after that, it will expire.

Officials say this bold move will crack down on fraud, tighten security, and boost government revenue, making vehicle ownership safer and more transparent than ever.

Exice announced major overhaul of vehicle registration in Pakistan, confirming that registration fees will increase starting September 1. Vehicle owners are urged to complete all transfers promptly to avoid additional charges.

Under the new system, each vehicle’s registration number will be directly linked to the owner’s CNIC rather than the vehicle itself. This means that when a car or motorcycle is sold, the previous owner keeps their number, while buyers of used vehicles receive a new registration number from the Motor Registration Authority.

Unused registration numbers can now be reserved for up to two years, but any registration completed after a one-month delay will incur an extra fee starting September 1.

Officials have advised vehicle owners who have not yet transferred their purchased vehicles into their name to report immediately via 1035. The system aims to simplify traffic management, improve record-keeping, and enhance security.